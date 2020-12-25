Temperatures in Longview will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Longview, WA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Longview temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is calling for scattered sho…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Longview today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. Sca…
Longview temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The forecast i…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Longview residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Winds shoul…
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Longview today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43…