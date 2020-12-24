Longview residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Stagnation Advisory from WED 2:46 PM PST until FRI 12:00 PM PST. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Longview, WA
