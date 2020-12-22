 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Longview, WA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Longview, WA

{{featured_button_text}}

Longview temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News