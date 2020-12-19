 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2020 in Longview, WA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2020 in Longview, WA

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Longview today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News