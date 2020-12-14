Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Longview, WA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.