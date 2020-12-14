Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Longview, WA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!