Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2020 in Longview, WA

Today in Longview, WA, expect mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 75 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 55. There is a 40 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 6:30 am; sunset will be at 7:52 pm. Currently, the temperature is 63; it feels like 63. Wind speed is clocking in at 6 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 75. The low will be 54. There is a 30 percent chance of precipitation expected.