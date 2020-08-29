Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2020 in Longview, WA

Today in Longview, WA, expect clear conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 82 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 54. There is a 10 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 6:28 am; sunset will be at 7:56 pm. Currently, the temperature is 64; it feels like 64. Wind speed is clocking in at 4 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 74. The low will be 49. There is a 10 percent chance of precipitation expected.