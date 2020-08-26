 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2020 in Longview, WA

Today in Longview, WA, expect clear conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 79 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 51. There is a 10 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 6:24 am; sunset will be at 8:02 pm. Currently, the temperature is 63; it feels like 63. Wind speed is clocking in at 4 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 78. The low will be 51. There is a 10 percent chance of precipitation expected.

