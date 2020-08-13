Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2020 in Longview, WA

Today in Longview, WA, expect clear conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 72 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 46. There is a 10 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 6:08 am; sunset will be at 8:24 pm. Currently, the temperature is 60; it feels like 60. Wind speed is clocking in at 2 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 75. The low will be 49. There is a 10 percent chance of precipitation expected.