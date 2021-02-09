 Skip to main content
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Longview residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 2:00 PM PST. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.

