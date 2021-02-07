 Skip to main content
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

For the drive home in Longview: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Longview residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

