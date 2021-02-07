For the drive home in Longview: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Longview residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Rain is expected for th…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. The forec…
Longview temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. S…
For the drive home in Longview: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.…