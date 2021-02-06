This evening's outlook for Longview: Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Saturday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
