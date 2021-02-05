Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

For the drive home in Longview: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Longview will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.