Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Occasional rain. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
