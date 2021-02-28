 Skip to main content
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.

