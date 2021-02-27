For the drive home in Longview: Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Longview area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
