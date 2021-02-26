 Skip to main content
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

For the drive home in Longview: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Friday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.

