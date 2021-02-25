This evening's outlook for Longview: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Longview tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area