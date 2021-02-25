Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

This evening's outlook for Longview: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Longview tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.