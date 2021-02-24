 Skip to main content
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Longview tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.

