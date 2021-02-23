 Skip to main content
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Longview tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.

