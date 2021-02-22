 Skip to main content
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.

