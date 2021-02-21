 Skip to main content
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.

