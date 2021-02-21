Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
