Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

