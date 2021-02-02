 Skip to main content
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

For the drive home in Longview: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.

