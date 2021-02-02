For the drive home in Longview: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Longview will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tod…
Longview residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today.…
Longview folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today…
Longview temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
This evening's outlook for Longview: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold tempera…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Rain is expected for th…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degre…