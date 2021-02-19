 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Longview tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News