Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Longview tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.