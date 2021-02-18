Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Longview tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
