 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Longview tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News