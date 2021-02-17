 Skip to main content
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Longview's evening forecast: Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

