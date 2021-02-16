For the drive home in Longview: A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Longview residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
