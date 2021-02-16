Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

For the drive home in Longview: A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Longview residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.