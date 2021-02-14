 Skip to main content
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Occasional snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Longview tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM PST. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

