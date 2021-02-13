 Skip to main content
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

For the drive home in Longview: Cloudy with snow. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Longview tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SAT 4:00 PM PST. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.

