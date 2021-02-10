 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Longview: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Longview will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chicagoans react to several rounds of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News