Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

This evening in Longview: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Longview will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.