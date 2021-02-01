Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Longview area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degre…
Temperatures in Longview will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tod…
Longview residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today.…
Longview folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
This evening's outlook for Longview: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold tempera…
Longview people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 34-degree low is…