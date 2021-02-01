 Skip to main content
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Longview area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

