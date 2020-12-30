 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Longview's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Longview residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.

