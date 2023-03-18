Consultants hired by the city auditor to review the Portland Police Bureau’s use of deadly force said they were concerned by a disconcerting “lack of follow through” by police to carry out its past recommendations.

The California-based OIR group – which has contracted with the city to review 65 deadly force incidents since 2004, including shootings by on-duty Portland police officers and in-custody deaths – has issued over 200 recommendations to the Portland Police Bureau across eight reports.

In their most recent analysis, released Wednesday by the city, the consultants said they’ve repeated the same recommendations over the years, and it’s time for Portland police to do more than just agree with their findings.

“We’ve said it so many times, we’re tired of saying it,” said OIR Group Principal Michael Guanaco, a co-author of the January 2023 report. “They’re missing opportunities, and if you don’t learn from your mistakes – particularly in policing – you’re destined to repeat them.”

The Portland Police Bureau did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the report Friday from The Oregonian.

According to the report, the Portland Police Bureau has embraced some of the OIR Group’s previous recommendations, including getting officers to render medical aid sooner to people they’ve shot or injured and removing references to “suicide by cop” from its deadly force review process.

But other recommendations – such as interviewing officers who use deadly force within 24 hours – have not been implemented, despite assurances by police leadership that they would do so. This pattern keeps the bureau from making changes that could potentially keep future police interactions from turning deadly, Guanaco said.

The OIR Group urged Portland police to review all of the recommendations they’ve given since their first report in July 2010 and report back to the public to what degree they’ve been implemented. The consultants also encouraged the bureau to assign recommendations to specific employees or offices within the agency to keep them from falling through the cracks.

Guanaco said part of the reason the bureau has failed to follow through is because of the high level of turnover at the chief level. Chuck Lovell is the seventh Portland police chief in 12 years, and the third in the past five years. While one chief might pledge to make certain changes, their successor, and their successor’s administration, may be unaware of that commitment, he said.

In a Feb. 28 letter to the Independent Police Review board Director Ross Caldwell, Lovell wrote that he agreed with the OIR Group’s most recent batch of recommendations and would take steps to follow them.

According to the report, timeliness has also been an issue for Portland police.

The bureau is required to finish reviewing deadly force encounters within six months, according to a 2014 settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. But none of the seven shootings by police and one choke-hold analyzed by the OIR Groups between August 2018 and July 2019 were reviewed by Portland police by the deadline, and some approached or exceeded 100 days past the due date, the report stated.

The report recommended ways the bureau could streamline its review process to help shorten the time it takes to complete a review. And when the agency cannot meet the deadline, the consultants urged the bureau to outline specific reasons why it failed to do so.

Timeliness matters because it can reduce the amount of time residents are exposed to a police force that hasn’t learned from its mistakes, Guanaco said.

However, regardless of whether Portland police leaders implement the recommendations, Guanaco said the OIR Group’s reports are still valuable because they provide information about deadly force incidents that the public rarely sees.

For many – especially the family and friends of people killed or injured by police – the consultant’s reports are the first time they’ve seen an “unvarnished assessment” of what led up to a person being shot by police or dying in police custody, he said.

“Every deadly force incident tells a story and every force incident is a tragedy,” Guanaco said. “It’s really about pulling these incidents apart and seeing whether or not there could have been a better response that might have reduced the need to use deadly force.”

Here are some of OIR Group’s findings on specific cases it reviewed:

Jonathan Harris: Aug 31, 2018

Portland police officer Larry Wingfield used a controversial chokehold while trying to arrest Jonathan Harris, then 32, in Southeast Portland, who was armed with a gun and wanted on a warrant, according to the report.

Harris said a second officer used profanity during the struggle to arrest him, saying “I’m going to crack your (expletive) skull open.” While three men stood nearby watching, officers either did not interview them or did not document their efforts to do so.

Recommendations: Address issues related to officers’ language and professionalism; gather statements from all witnesses and document unsuccessful efforts at doing so.

Samuel Rice: Oct. 10, 2018

Officers and a crisis negotiation team surrounded a Southeast Portland motel where 30-year-old Samuel Rice, who was armed with a knife, had barricaded himself and his girlfriend. The plan was to enter the motel room if they heard screaming, but Officer Kelly VanBlokland fired at Rice through a window, striking him in the eye and killing him, without requesting permission or being authorized to do so. VanBlokland told investigators he had tried to say over the radio that he was going to fire, but the radio transmission was full. He fired after seeing Rice flip him off through the motel room window.

Investigators later learned another police officer had been texting with the girlfriend before the shooting, who repeatedly said she was safe and told police to leave. Police had also responded to another issue involving Rice and his girlfriend several days earlier, when she also told police she was fine.

Recommendations: Address equipment limitations and set guidelines around how those limitations affect officers’ authority to decide independently to use deadly force; include information from previous incidents involving the same people in the bureau’s overall investigation and analysis of deadly encounters.

Ryan Beisley: Dec. 7, 2018

Three Portland police officers fired at Ryan Beisley, then 34, who was carrying what appeared to be a real gun - later determined to be a BB gun – inside a Starbucks at a Northeast Portland Fred Meyer.

All three officers were all interviewed within 48 hours, a significant improvement over prior incidents but still not close to the ideal 24-hour window, according to the consultants.

Additionally, of the 12 bullets and six shotgun slugs fired, only two struck Beisley.

Recommendations: In police shootings with a significant number of missed rounds, the bureau should consider remedial firearms training for involved officers.

Andre Gladen - Jan. 6, 2019

Officer Consider Vosu responded to a call of a man sleeping on the front porch of a home in Southeast Portland around 2 p.m. Vosu found Andre Gladen, 36, who was legally blind and suffered from schizophrenia, sleeping under a blanket behind some chairs on the porch, wearing a hospital wristband, a gown and a single shoe.

Gladen began kicking the home’s door and pushed into the home when the resident opened the door. The resident and Vosu tried to pin Gladden to the ground, but Gladen stood up. Backed into a bedroom, Vosu saw Gladen was holding a knife that had been on his police vest. He fired at Vosu three times, hitting him twice in the chest and killing him.

The OIR Group noted it was clear that Gladen was experiencing a mental health crisis. Earlier in the day, two people had called police to request a welfare check for Gladen.

“The timeline suggests the absence of the type of comprehensive community mental health response that might have provided additional assistance to Mr. Gladen,” the report stated.