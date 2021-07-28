WCL: Black Bears drop rare shootout

YAKIMA — The Cowlitz hitters stayed hot to open their three-game series at Yakima Valley, but for once it was the pitching that did the Black Bears in in a 12-8 loss Tuesday.
Cowlitz, which got off the bus with a league-best 2.86 team ERA, still left Yakima County Stadium with the league lead, but saw that clip grow by 25 points in just eight innings.
Carson Angeroth only needed six pitches to retire the side in the bottom of the first, but his pitch count ballooned in a rough second when Yakima Valley sent nine batters to the plate to bring home five runs and get the onslaught started.
Angeroth made way for Jake Dent, who allowed runners to get to scoring position in each of his first two frames but worked around them both times to let the Cowlitz bats chip away at the deficit. In the fifth inning, though, the Pippins finally started to crack him, scoring a run on a walk, a wild pitch, and a single — his first earned run allowed since June 18. That sent Brian Burres out to switch Dent out for Keegan Wright, but the righty had his own struggles; the Pippins scored twice more in the inning, one run going to Dent and one to Wright to make it 8-3.
Toma Murase came in to pitch the sixth and threw the final three innings, and while the Cowlitz offense kept pulling runs back in the top half of each inning, the Pippins answered every time.
The uncharacteristic pitching outing undid what was still one of Cowlitz’s better offensive performances of the season. The Black Bears reached eight runs for just the fifth time in WCL play this season — they had been 4-0 in such games before Tuesday — combining eight hits with eight walks to put runners in scoring position in eight of the nine innings.
Rikuu Nishida led the offense from the leadoff spot in the order yet again, going 3-for-3 and finishing a home run shy of the cycle. He led off the game with a triple and came in to score Cowlitz’s first run a batter later on a Brock Bozett RBI groundout, then added an RBI single in the sixth inning and an RBI double in the eighth. On top of his hits, Nishida drew a walk, laid down a sacrifice bunt to move two runners into scoring position, and stole his team-leading 14th base of the season.
Bozett added another RBI groundout, finishing the day 0-for-5 but bringing two runs home. Jacob Stinson went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a double — his fifth of the season, tied with Wilson Weber for the team lead.
Sean Mulcare added a 2-for-5 night and a walk of his own in the No. 8 slot in the order. Broc Mortensen, Johnny Radomskiy, and Matthew Schwarz all went hitless but drew a pair of walks and came around to score a run, and Radomskiy added a sacrifice fly to drive one home.
Cowlitz was set to play another at Yakima Valley on Wednesday, before closing the series out Thursday.