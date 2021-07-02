WCL Baseball: Black Bears win back-to-back games to take series over Walla Walla

Bozett was clutch at the plate for the Black Bears and sinished 2-for-5 with four RBIs to lead Cowlitz. Wilson Weber also added two RBIs on one hit and Schwarz finished 2-for-4 with the go-ahead RBI in the ninth.

After an exciting inning, the Black Bears settled in for the night cap and emerged victorious after 15 long innings to win 4-3 and take the series over the Sweets.

Pitchers dominated the game early as neither team reached the scoreboard until the bottom of the fifth when Walla Walla’s Cameron Butler scored on a throwing error to take a 1-0 lead.

Cowlitz finally found success at the plate in the top of the eighth on a triple from Wilson Weber that scored Schwarz and tied the game at one. The Black Bears took the lead in the next at-bat on a two-run home run by Henry Muench that scored Weber and gave Cowlitz a 3-1 advantage.

Walla Walla had a quick answer in the bottom of the eight on a two-run homer of their own of the bat of Eli Patton to bring the teams even again at 3-3.

Then came the stalemate. Six innings came and went without a run scored and both teams well into extra innings. Jeff Nelson had a four inning relief sting for the Black Bears while Nick Irwin spent 5 1/3 innings on the mound in relief for Walla Walla.