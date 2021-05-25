 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Castle Rock flower arrangements ready to hit the town
0 comments
alert top story

Watch now: Castle Rock flower arrangements ready to hit the town

Castle Rock blooms

After months of growth and nurture, Castle Rock's award-winning flower arrangements are ready to hit the town. Public works will deliver and hang 203 flower baskets, nearly 40 more than last year, around the city and to sponsored businesses this week, according to Castle Rock Blooms Volunteer Coordinator Nancy Chennault who's been tending to them all season. Most of this year's baskets are made up of varying colors of supertunias and superbenas.

 Courtney Talak

After months of growth and nurture, Castle Rock's award-winning flower arrangements are ready to hit the town. Public works will deliver and hang 203 flower baskets, nearly 40 more than last year, around the city and to sponsored businesses this week, according to Castle Rock Blooms Volunteer Coordinator Nancy Chennault who's been tending to them all season. Most of this year's baskets are made up of varying colors of supertunias and superbenas.

Castle Rock public works employees load flower arrangements to hang around town from the high school greenhouse Tuesday.

Courtney Talak shoots photo and video for The Daily News. Follow Courtney's work on Instagram @courtneytalak.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News