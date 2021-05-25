Watch now: Castle Rock flower arrangements ready to hit the town

After months of growth and nurture, Castle Rock's award-winning flower arrangements are ready to hit the town. Public works will deliver and hang 203 flower baskets, nearly 40 more than last year, around the city and to sponsored businesses this week, according to Castle Rock Blooms Volunteer Coordinator Nancy Chennault who's been tending to them all season. Most of this year's baskets are made up of varying colors of supertunias and superbenas.