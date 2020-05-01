Washington's testing woes continue

Such throttled access extends even to the antibody test the UW has used to assess more than 6,000 blood samples and is considered among the better-performing tests in a dubious array of them. Despite general resistance to antibody testing among clinics in Washington and even Gov. Jay Inslee’s administration, the UW test is available to anyone.

“We just need a doctor’s order and a blood sample,” said Dr. Geoff Baird, interim chair of the UW’s laboratory medicine department.

But for Parkes, such as seemingly simple task wasn’t attainable. When Swedish finally returned his call this week, a nurse gave him yet another reason the UW test wasn’t available: The clinic didn’t know how to order it.

“Each day, you get a different answer,” Parkes said. “You don’t know what the heck to believe. I finally just threw up my hands.”

More than 1 million people in the U.S. so far have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but experts largely agree that is a vast undercount due to slow and limited diagnostic testing in Washington and elsewhere. Some modelers estimate as many as 10 to 20 times more people have been infected.