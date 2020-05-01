Washington's testing woes continue

SEATTLE — After a bout with COVID-19 a few weeks ago, Jim Parkes has been feeling better lately, but he wasn’t sure he had fully shaken the virus and worried he might still be contagious.
So when Parkes, 74, a retired Mercer Island resident, heard that UW Medicine’s Virology Lab had started performing tests to check for coronavirus antibodies in blood, he jumped at the opportunity, he said.
“I thought this could provide some reassurance that I was OK,” he said.
But Parkes’ efforts to get the test were quickly doused.
A Swedish Medical Center clinic didn’t respond to his repeated calls asking for a test order, Parkes said, and at Virginia Mason, a health care worker told him the UW test wasn’t FDA approved, so it wasn’t available. When Parkes challenged that response, the clinic told him the test was offered only to certain patients who met specific criteria. Neither response was true, according to university lab officials.
Washington’s testing for the novel coronavirus, already plagued by a slow rollout, restricted availability and a lack of testing supplies, now faces a new problem. As antibody tests that can purportedly detect whether people had COVID-19 infections become more widely available, misinformation, confusion and suspicion over the tests’ reliability is limiting patients’ access.
Such throttled access extends even to the antibody test the UW has used to assess more than 6,000 blood samples and is considered among the better-performing tests in a dubious array of them. Despite general resistance to antibody testing among clinics in Washington and even Gov. Jay Inslee’s administration, the UW test is available to anyone.
“We just need a doctor’s order and a blood sample,” said Dr. Geoff Baird, interim chair of the UW’s laboratory medicine department.
But for Parkes, such as seemingly simple task wasn’t attainable. When Swedish finally returned his call this week, a nurse gave him yet another reason the UW test wasn’t available: The clinic didn’t know how to order it.
“Each day, you get a different answer,” Parkes said. “You don’t know what the heck to believe. I finally just threw up my hands.”
More than 1 million people in the U.S. so far have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but experts largely agree that is a vast undercount due to slow and limited diagnostic testing in Washington and elsewhere. Some modelers estimate as many as 10 to 20 times more people have been infected.
Antibody tests, such as the one Parkes sought, differ from the diagnostic assays used to detect the virus’ genetic fingerprint via nasal swab, in that they look for proteins in blood serum that build immunity to infections. Theoretically, antibody tests can determine if people who became sick with COVID-19-like illnesses but were never tested — or those who never had any symptoms — at one time had the virus.
Until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed, public health officials, businesses and politicians may look to antibody testing to determine a level of “herd immunity” when assessing whether to ease the stay-home orders and allow individuals to safely return to work.
That’s why tests that routinely produce bad results could be dangerous, especially as questions and problems with the array of blood tests persist. More than 70 firms have developed COVID serology tests, but experts say their quality ranges wildly and includes some that simply don’t work.
“It’s the Wild West out there, and I say caveat emptor,” Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County, said during a recent webinar. “The UW test is excellent, but there’s a bunch of garbage out there as well.”
Virology lab director Dr. Keith Jerome said recently UW scientists reviewed “a number of tests” before settling on the test from Abbott Laboratories, a global biomedical firm based in the Chicago area.
The company and UW separately validated the test’s performance with similar results — finding it was more than 99.6 % specific (the rate of correctly identifying specimens without antibodies) and 100% sensitive (the rate of correctly identifying antibodies in positive specimens) about two weeks after the onset of symptoms.
“It is very, very specific,” Jerome said. “If we tell you that you have the antibodies, there’s an extremely high likelihood that those antibodies actually came from COVID rather than something else.”
After her older brother, Eric Braunberger, an Issaquah nursing home resident, came down with pneumonia that eventually killed him, Lisa Roberts got sick and had flu-like symptoms at the end of January. But Roberts, 68, of Renton, doesn’t know if she or her brother were sickened by COVID-19 because Swedish never tested him, and her symptoms cleared by the time testing ramped up.
To find out, Roberts recently called UW Medicine, got instructions for how to order the test and sent the paperwork to her doctor at a local Kaiser Permanente Washington clinic. But “they just flat-out can’t or won’t” order the test, she said. Roberts eventually found a private clinic in Renton that would.
Other people have experienced similar problems. One Swedish physician repeatedly denied that her clinic could even order it, according to written exchanges with a patient reviewed by The Seattle Times. The doctor contended the UW itself had informed Swedish last Friday not to send it any samples, before reluctantly offering to arrange an antibody test through Swedish’s preferred reference lab, LabCorp.
“We are not aware of any communication to Swedish not to send us tests,” Baird said.
Overlake Medical Center offers only the LabCorp test to patients. Other health care systems in Washington, including Virginia Mason, Kaiser Permanente Washington and PeaceHealth, said they are not providing antibody tests, generally citing reliability issues.
Misinformation about the UW test isn’t isolated to local clinics. A spokesperson for Washington’s coronavirus Joint Information Center, when asked this week about the state’s position on broad antibody testing, didn’t differentiate among available tests and broadly characterized them as “not clinically usable.”
“The tests currently out are meant for offices or other noncertified lab locations, which makes interpreting their accuracy claims more challenging,” a JIC spokesperson told The Times in an email.
“That’s just not true,” countered Baird, after reviewing the state’s email. “The test we are using are provided by a very large biomedical company and they are very much intended for clinical laboratories like our own.”
