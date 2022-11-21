Washington women stay unbeaten after handling Idaho State

On a night when their starters combined for just 10 points through three quarters, the Washington women's basketball team leaned on its supporting cast, especially two of their prized freshmen, to pull away at the end from Idaho State for a 56-39 nonconference victory Sunday that kept its perfect record intact.

Guards Elle Ladine and Hannah Stines, who are half of UW's No. 10 nationally ranked 2022 recruiting class, came off the bench and each scored a season-high 10 points, while reserve center Emma Grothaus, a touted Lehigh transfer, added eight points and four rebounds.

"I'm really excited to be able to use our bench," UW coach Tina Langley said. "I thought they did a great job giving us not only a spark on the offensive end but also defensively. ... We want to be a team that can go deep into our bench, and that was a positive for us today."

Washington's reserves outscored their Idaho State counterparts 30-14.

The trio of Ladine, Stines and Grothaus, as well as a smothering defense that held Idaho State to 32% shooting, kept the Huskies afloat until UW stars Dalayah Daniels (game-high 12 points) and Haley Van Dyke (10 points) recovered from a slow offensive start and buried the Bengals in the final minutes.

Washington led 32-30 to start the fourth when Daniels and Van Dyke combined for 14 points in the final frame, while UW outscored ISU 24-9 in front of 3,859 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

"Sometimes we do allow our defense to dictate our offense, and we never want that to be the case unless it's in a positive way," Langley said. "We obviously used it to fuel our offense when we were in a bit of a lull."

The fourth quarter was an outlier for a Husky offense that was stuck in the mud for most of Sunday night and converted just three of 13 three-pointers.

Washington shot 25% from the field in the first quarter, 37.5% in the second and 23.1% in the third before connecting on 10 of 17 shots (58.8%) in the fourth.

"Idaho State does a great job of playing disciplined and tough defense," Langley said. "We want to credit them for that. Coming off our last game, we needed to get back into our flow a little bit. We have a lot of new people and trying to go from scout to scout (against) two extremely different teams, I think it took us a minute to get into a rhythm."

Last Thursday, Washington needed double overtime to claim a 62-60 win over UC Irvine.

In the past two games, UW is averaging just 59 points after scoring 82 and 87 in the previous two outings.