Washington National Guard headed to D.C.

In the wake of the insurgence at the U.S. Capitol during certification of the Electoral College votes last week and threats of further violence, nearly 400 Washington National Guard soldiers and airmen are being sent to Washington, D.C., for the presidential inauguration.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in on Wednesday.

Already, the number of National Guard troops in the nation’s capital from around the country has grown to about 21,000, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, told Vice President Mike Pence at a briefing Thursday.

The soldiers and airmen from Washington state will support their federal partners in roles determined by the lead federal security agencies, the Washington National Guard said Thursday.

Biden and Harris will be sworn in at the same location where the violent, pro-Trump mob descended on the U.S. Capitol, but the two events aren’t comparable from a security standpoint, said Michael Plati, U.S. Secret Service special agent in charge, who is leading the inauguration security.