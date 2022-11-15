Washington named No. 2 overall seed in NCAA men's soccer tournament

A regular-season-ending loss to Oregon State likely cost Washington the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men's soccer tournament, but the Huskies are primed for another long run after receiving the No. 2 overall seed Monday.

The Huskies (15-1-3), No. 1 in the final United Soccer Coaches rankings, were also the No. 2 seed last year when they made it to the College Cup for the first time in program history before losing 2-0 to Clemson in the national title game.

UW returned seven starters from that team, but coach Jamie Clark said that didn't guarantee the success the Huskies have had this season.

"When you return a lot of people, you hope the results will translate, but you never know," Clark said. "Past success usually should be a decent predictor of future success with the same people. But again, you never know."

The Huskies must win three games — all at Husky Soccer Stadium — to return to the College Cup (college soccer's version of the Final Four). Washington gets a first-round bye and will host the winner of Thursday's match between Missouri State (12-1-4) and Creighton (9-4-6) at 5 p.m. Sunday.

UW's loss to Oregon State on Thursday left Kentucky (14-0-5) as the nation's only unbeaten team, and the Wildcats were named the No. 1 overall seed.

"Kentucky has done everything to deserve the No. 1 seed, but I will also say that we also did," said Clark, who rested some of his top players the past two games with the Pac-12 title already wrapped up. "Our final two games were quote-unquote meaningless, and we really tested things out. ... That was the choice we made, and we're going to have to live with it."

Washington has outscored the opposition 47-13 this season. Sophomore Ilijah Paul leads the team in goals with 11, and senior Lucas Meek leads the Huskies in points with 28 (10 goals and eight assists).

Husky senior goalkeeper Sam Fowler is among the best in the nation, allowing 0.62 goals per match, and he came back strong after suffering a broken arm that kept him out of several matches.

Clark said his team is "100 percent" capable of making it back to the College Cup.

"It's just a team with a lot of experience, and these guys have played a lot of games — big games — together," Clark said. "We know we are more than capable, but we also know we've won a lot of tight-margin games."

The big difference this year is no one will be asking if the Huskies can finally reach the College Cup.

"I don't think last year removes any hopes or expectations for this year, and in fact it makes it more real, because they know they can get there," Clark said. "But there is certainly no weight on us. There is just more belief, I would say."