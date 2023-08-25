Bryan Iliohan scored a goal in each half and the No. 6 Washington men's soccer team opened the season with a 2-0 victory over South Florida on Thursday night at Husky Soccer Stadium.

Sam Fowler made three saves for the clean sheet.

Soccer

—The host Washington women lost 5-1 against No. 13 Santa Clara. Lucy Newlin scored for the Huskies (1-1-1).

—Luke Hammond scored for the Seattle University men, who lost their season opener 2-1 to visiting San Diego.

—Visiting San Diego (1-1-1) secured a 1-0 victory over the Seattle U women (1-2-0).

—The No. 23 Washington State women (3-0-0) earned a 1-0 win over the host Portland Pilots (1-1-0) as Bridget Rieken scored the lone goal.

Minors

—The host Tacoma Rainiers (65-58) snapped a three-game skid with a 5-1 win over the Las Vegas Aviators (63-59).

—Gabriel Gonzalez and Hogan Windish each hit a grand slam as the Everett AquaSox (63-54) beat the host Tri-City Dust Devils 12-5.