Voters approve Longview School District levy

Longview voters narrowly approved a capital projects and technology levy for the school district, which school officials say will help pay for security upgrades and repairs.

The replacement levy got 53% of voters' approval as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. About 26% of eligible Longview voters turned out for the special April 26 election, which opened on April 8.

The levy will increase the current tax rate from 51 cents per $1,000 of assessed property to an estimated 88 cents, though Superintendent Dan Zorn has said collection rates actually will go down because the district paid off an expiring bond from 2001.

Longview School District's total tax collection is expected to be $6.3 million in 2023, $5.5 million in 2024 and $5 million in 2025.

The levy will fund the district's projects to upgrade security, revamp Memorial Stadium and improve floors, ceilings and air quality.

