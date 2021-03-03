Volleyball Roundup: Ready...Set...Rockets, Ducks, Cards all roll

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets stayed hot Wednesday and put another sweep on the board as they dispatched Seton Catholic 25-15, 25-20, 25-16 in 1A TriCo volleyball action.

Brooke Wirkkala took her turn in the spotlight for Castle Rock with a performance that Rockets’ coach Jeana Bayes could only describe as “stellar”. Wirkkala finished with 11 kills, eight service points and five digs.

Hannah Coleman and Paige Kessler each added a half dozen kills to the Castle Rock tally while Sunshine Watkins had her hands in on nine digs.

With Seton Catholic out of the way the Rockets now turn their attention to what has proven to be one of their more intense league rivalries over the last few seasons.

“We are looking forward to a very competitive match as King's Way always puts up a strong fight every time we play them,” Bayes said.

Castle Rock (3-1) was scheduled to play at King’s Way Christian on Thursday.

Ducks make short work of Mountaineers

TOUTLE — The Mountaineers took Spirit Lake Highway toward Mt. St. Helens on Wednesday and got an education in explosive outcomes as the Fighting Ducks claimed decisive victory in Central 2B League volleyball with scores of 25-6, 25-10, 25-16.