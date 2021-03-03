Volleyball Roundup: Ready...Set...Rockets, Ducks, Cards all roll

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets stayed hot Wednesday and put another sweep on the board as they dispatched Seton Catholic 25-15, 25-20, 25-16 in 1A TriCo volleyball action.
Brooke Wirkkala took her turn in the spotlight for Castle Rock with a performance that Rockets’ coach Jeana Bayes could only describe as “stellar”. Wirkkala finished with 11 kills, eight service points and five digs.
Hannah Coleman and Paige Kessler each added a half dozen kills to the Castle Rock tally while Sunshine Watkins had her hands in on nine digs.
With Seton Catholic out of the way the Rockets now turn their attention to what has proven to be one of their more intense league rivalries over the last few seasons.
“We are looking forward to a very competitive match as King's Way always puts up a strong fight every time we play them,” Bayes said.
Castle Rock (3-1) was scheduled to play at King’s Way Christian on Thursday.
Ducks make short work of Mountaineers
TOUTLE — The Mountaineers took Spirit Lake Highway toward Mt. St. Helens on Wednesday and got an education in explosive outcomes as the Fighting Ducks claimed decisive victory in Central 2B League volleyball with scores of 25-6, 25-10, 25-16.
Molly Donald paved the way for Rainier’s exit from volcano country with six kills and three aces while Natalie Bair rang up a sweet 16 assists.
“It was great to see them play with some energy tonight,” Toutle Lake coach Don Merzoian said. “They worked hard and played a pretty consistent match.”
In related news ,Makinnley Byman earned positive marks from her coach for playing great defense and Ileigh Lynn contributed four kills along with a steady hand at the service stripe in the win.
Toutle Lake (6-1, 6-0 league) is scheduled to host Kalama on Thursday before bringing the Mossyrock Vikings to town on Saturday.
Cardinals keep up winning ways at MWP
RANDLE — Winlock made it two wins in a row Wednesday night, beating Morton-White Pass in four sets 25-14, 15-25, 25-13, 25-13.
Before the match, senior Karlie Mitchell made a bet with her father that if she finished with 20 kills, he’d have to pierce his nose. In what was likely the only disappointment for the Cardinals all night, she ended up just short, leading the team with 17.
“His nose is safe… this time,” coach Chastity Pennington said.
Madison Virge led Winlock at the service line, serving for 18 points.
Winlock (2-5) was set try to make it three win in a row on a short turnaround, with a home match against Stevenson on the schedule for Thursday.