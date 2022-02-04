Vocal/instrumental quartet Sons of Serendip perform in Longview on Feb. 13

The vocal and instrumental quartet Sons of Serendip will perform as part of the Longview-Kelso Community Concert Association and Live On Stage Inc.’s 2021-2022 concert season.

This is the first concert as the LKCC resumes performances after an extended break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The “America’s Got Talent” season 9 finalists and “America’s Got Talent ‘The Champions’ ” veterans, Sons of Serendip will perform at 3 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview.

The quartet features vocals along with musical instruments including the harp, piano and cello.

“Their ethereal and emotionally stirring orchestral acoustic interpretations of pop music, arranged with unique instrumentals, captured the hearts of fans, judges and audiences all around the world,” according to a press release from Live On Stage Inc.

The quartet offers “fresh interpretations of popular music with unique instrumentation,” according to the press release.

They have three albums, have been on multiple national tours and have numerous television appearances.

Tickets for the event are $30 per person for adults and $10 per person for students. They are available at the door, online at lkcca.org or by calling Susie Kirkpatrick at 360-636-2211.

Subscriptions for the 2021-2022 season are available to buy at a discount up until the night of the Feb. 13 concert at $85 per adult, $30 per student or $200 per family (two adults and up to three students).

People who purchased subscriptions before the COVID break automatically should have been sent tickets before Feb. 1.

The remaining schedule

March 5: 7:30 p.m., Bridge and Wolak; musical comedy duo on clarinet and accordion.

April 29: 7:30 p.m., America’s Sweethearts; vintage swing reminiscent of the Andrews Sisters.

Sept. 18: 3 p.m., Chor Anno, Northwest choral directors who perform as choral singers.

The Longview-Kelso Community Concerts is an all-volunteer organization that has been bringing high-quality, live, professional entertainment to the local area since 1937.

