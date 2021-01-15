 Skip to main content
Virtual celebration of Martin Luther King Day
The Baha’i community of Cowlitz County will hold a virtual celebration of Martin Luther King Day on Zoom.

From noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, the virtual ceremony will honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy.

The meeting ID is 890 5932 7523 and the password is 957043. 

