The Baha’i community of Cowlitz County will hold a virtual celebration of Martin Luther King Day on Zoom.
From noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, the virtual ceremony will honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy.
The meeting ID is 890 5932 7523 and the password is 957043.
