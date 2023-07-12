A man convicted last month in a 2021 road-rage shooting was sentenced Wednesday in Clark County Superior Court to 30 years in prison.

The jury found David Scott Milliron guilty June 12 of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. A fourth conviction for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm was later dismissed, court records show.

Milliron, 31, faced a standard sentencing rage of 25 to 31½ years in prison, based on the nature of the crimes, his offender score and the deadly weapon enhancement. His sentence will run concurrently with two Multnomah County, Ore., cases for assault and firearm possession, court records state.

According to an Oregon Offender Search, Milliron has been in the Oregon Department of Corrections’ custody since May 25, 2022, for the Multnomah County cases. His earliest release date there is June 14, 2030.

Vancouver police were dispatched June 2, 2021, to a drive-by shooting in the area of Southeast McGillivray Boulevard and Briarwood Drive. The victim, Matthew Lubov, reported he had a disagreement with another driver, whom he didn’t know. The other driver shot at him, Lubov said, and his vehicle was struck, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police found multiple spent shell casings in the area. The suspect vehicle, a gray Nissan Sentra, was found abandoned. Lubov provided a description of his assailant to police, and multiple people reported seeing the suspect running near the crime scene, court records say.

A police K-9 responded but was unable to find the shooter, the affidavit states, but police found a wallet at the scene that contained identification belonging to Milliron.

Police said they were familiar with Milliron and that he matched the suspect’s description. A Clark County sheriff’s deputy also recalled contacting Milliron the day before in the Nissan, court records say.

Lubov positively identified Milliron through a photo laydown, according to the affidavit.

Clark County Jail records show he was booked Oct. 6, 2022.