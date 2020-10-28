Vancouver DNA lab up and running

All of the newly hired scientists who work in the high-throughput lab have completed the first phase of their training and are moving into a limited screening of sexual assault casework while continuing with additional trainings.

Despite the lab's construction being completed, the high-throughput lab is not fully operational. Two robotic units used in the lab are in the process of being programmed and calibrated, the crime lab manager said.

"COVID-19 has had an impact in the short-term on the progress of programming the robotic equipment, since Hamilton (the company that makes the equipment) is also servicing the public health labs testing COVID samples," so the high-throughput lab is having to compete for the engineer's available time, Siggins said.

Long-term, Siggins said, he is confident the lab will achieve the legislative goal of eliminating the state's rape kit backlog and reducing the processing time for the kits to fewer than 45 days by May 1, 2022. Historically, DNA analysis of some sexual assault kits can take an average of a year to complete.

The high-throughput lab had tested 275 rape kits this year as of the end of September, according to data provided by Washington State Patrol. Siggins said a comparison with years past wasn't appropriate, because the lab isn't fully operational.