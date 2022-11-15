UW tinkers with lineup, finds way to down visiting Utah Tech 78-67

Down two starters, Mike Hopkins shuffled through a nine-player rotation and tinkered with a litany of lineups in search of a collective capable of trading blows with surprising upstart Utah Tech, which gave the Washington men's basketball team all it could handle during a Monday night slugfest.

In addition to the Trailblazers, the Huskies needed to overcome an inopportune 15-minute stoppage due to a game clock and horn malfunction at Alaska Airlines Arena when they wrestled away momentum and finally took control of the game.

When play resumed, UW continued to pull away thanks in large part to true freshman Keyon Menifield's career-high 26 points and a towering lineup featuring centers Braxton Meah and Franck Kepnang that ultimately prevailed in a 78-67 nonconference victory.

"I just do whatever I need to do to make my team win," said Menifield, who converted nine of 14 shots and finished with three assists in 40 minutes. "If I got to score or play defense, I just do what I got to do to win."

In front of a sparse crowd of 5,401 , it was a sensational encore for Menifield, who was making his second start after tallying 21 points Friday and is quickly becoming a must-see Montlake sensation.

"He is a talent," Hopkins said. "He is special. Even in the last game, where he had whatever he had, someone said, 'Gosh, he played great.' I said no he didn't. Wait until you see him. He was really efficient tonight. He got into the paint. He passed it. He made some big-time shots at the end of the shot clock.

"The thing that makes him special is he always smiles. He never gets down. That's a great lesson for anybody out there watching or coaching kids. He has a great attitude."

Playing their second straight game without Keion Brooks Jr. and Noah Williams, who are out due to leg injuries, the Huskies were out of sync offensively in the early minutes once again.

During a frightful nine-minute stretch, Washington missed 11 of 14 shots and trailed 25-17 with 7:28 left in the first half.

UW's shooting woes were compounded by its inability to defend without fouling and contain Utah Tech forward Tanner Christensen, who did a great impersonation of Shaquille O'Neal.

The Spokane Valley native converted six of seven shots for 16 points before the break and was largely responsible for the foul problems that kept Meah and Kepnang on the bench for a good chunk of the first half.

Down 25-17, Hopkins threw caution to the wind and rolled out an unconventional lineup featuring UW's three true freshmen (Koren Johnson, Tyler Linhardt and Menifield) with Cole Bajema and Kepnang.

"It's tough losing Noah and Keion for however long, but that just means that new guys can step up," said Bajema, who had 16 points, including three 3-pointers. "That just builds confidence for other guys."

The switch had varying degrees of success.

The Huskies never stopped Christensen, but they did connect on five straight field goals to end the first half and went into halftime trailing 36-34.

This game was similar to Washington's 75-67 win on Friday against North Florida when they trailed 34-28 at halftime and made second-half adjustments to recover and capture a hard-fought comeback victory.

"We thought Christensen was good, but we didn't know that he would have the impact that he had and that's on us," said Hopkins, who admittedly prioritized stopping Utah Tech guard Cameron Gooden, who averaged 16.5 points before Monday. "We have to prepare better for that."

Christensen continued to pummel the Huskies in the second half, including a dunk on Kepnang and an uncontested layup that put the Trailblazers up 53-47 with 12:20 left and prompted Hopkins to experiment for the first time with a big frontline featuring the 7-foot-1 Meah and 6-11 Kepnang.

"We worked on it yesterday," Hopkins said. "We've been talking about it, but when you have new guys, you can't go too fast. You got to slow build. ... We worked on it. Had a couple of things we could do with them and didn't know how it would be. But we went from down six to up seven. It worked."

Sorta.

Christensen still finished with a game-high-tying 26 points on 11-for-17 shooting, but the Huskies were able to slow him down a little bit and muster points of their own inside, particularly on passes to Meah, who finished with nine points and four crowd-pleasing dunks.

"He has great footwork," Hopkins said when asked about Christensen. "He gets great position and he's very strong. We couldn't hold our ground, and we didn't make it difficult for him to catch.

"When we give a good player like that a chance to be close to the basket, it's a problem. In the second half, when we went zone with the two big guys, when he turned he was going against Mount Rushmore and now he had two guys. That was a big difference in the second half."

Menifield delivered a full-court pass over a defender to Meah for a fastbreak flush that put UW up 61-58 shortly before the game was interrupted due to a buzzer and clock malfunction with 7:44 left.

Once things got going again, Menifield drained a step-back three-pointer to beat the shot clock and two dunks by Meah gave the Huskies a 69-60 lead with 4:45 remaining.

Utah Tech (1-2) missed six of its last seven shots and faded in the final minutes while Washington converted nine of its last 11 shots.

The Huskies 55.1% (27 of 49) shooting, including 12 of 20 on three-pointers, overcame a 38-25 rebounding disparity and a 11-9 edge in turnovers that favored Utah Tech. The Trailblazers shot 40.6% (26 of 64) from the floor.

PJ Fuller II added 10 points for UW, which improved to 3-0 for the first time under Hopkins and the Huskies' best start since the 2015-16 season.

"It's all about winning," Hopkins said. "I want to be winning at the end of the year. All of the preseason stuff, we got a lot to prove. We got a lot of guys in there. We got a lot of personalities and they got a chip on their shoulder and want to do great things.

"This is just another game. We learn. We win and, hopefully, move on and get better after this game and be really prepared when we hit the Pac-12 Conference."