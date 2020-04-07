UW model paints less severe picture of outbreak

“I think it’s too early to be confident, but I do feel we are moving in the right direction,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health — Seattle & King County. “The progress is very tenuous because as soon as we start getting together again and having more contact, the number of serious infections and deaths will start to rise.”

The UW modeling has been in the national spotlight since President Donald Trump’s team cited it as one of the reasons for extending social distancing recommendations through April. Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, said the group’s projections were one of the sources used in the administration’s estimate that 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could die of the new virus.

Some critics have said the UW estimate is too rosy because it assumes uniform social distancing across the country, even though some cities and states still have not imposed restrictions. Murray said he thinks it’s likely those outliers will fall in line within the next few days.

The UW modeling effort began as a way to help UW Medicine plan for the epidemic and was expanded after other hospitals and states began clamoring for similar insights. Even though the estimates for Washington have steadily decreased, they were extremely helpful for planning, Brandenburg said.